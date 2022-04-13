Iraq PM instructs security services to pursue traders, price manipulators

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has instructed the security services to monitor and prosecute traders and price manipulators and hold them accountable, following the sharp rise in prices in local markets driven by the Ukrainian crisis, Anadolu reported.

Speaking at the opening of the cabinet's weekly meeting, Al-Kadhimi said; "ahead of Ramadan, we made a package of decisions to curb the prices' surge due to the Russian-Ukrainian war. The government took full responsibility for those tough decisions to protect the citizens."

"We renew our affirmation to the security services, national security and the Interior Intelligence to continue monitoring traders and those who take advantage of crises to live at the expense of citizens' livelihood, and to prevent them from manipulating prices, and hold them accountable severely."

Like most global markets affected by the Ukrainian crisis, local markets in Iraq have witnessed an increase in food prices since last month, especially vegetable oil, rice and bakery products.

Last month, the Iraqi government took a number of measures to mitigate the impact of the price hike, including opening the door to importing food commodities, cancelling customs duties on imported food and construction commodities and medicines for a period of three months, and distributing cash to people with limited income.