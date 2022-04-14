First direct flights from Israel to Mauritius in time for Passover

Direct flights from Israel to Mauritius will be available during the Jewish Passover holiday, which starts tomorrow, Israel's N12 Television News reported.

For the first time, the nine-hour Air Seychelles flights will include a refuelling stop in Seychelles before reaching the east African island nation.

Charles Johnson, Air Seychelles Chief Commercial Officer, said: "As the only non-stop carrier between Seychelles and Israel, we are thrilled to yet again increase our capacity on this popular route to meet the peak season demand. Air Seychelles has become the airline of choice for Israelis flying everywhere in the Indian Ocean, and this April is no exception."

The flights were originally set to begin during Hanukkah, however, the outbreak of the Omicron coronavirus variant in Israel led to its postponement.

Current available flights to Mauritius, which include connections, take around 14 hours.

The aim, according to the Jerusalem Post, is to operate several flights during Israeli holiday periods.

