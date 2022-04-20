Turkiye temporarily suspends food exports to avoid shortages

Turkiye suspends the export of butter and cream to meet increased food demand in the summer, a time of increased tourism, Anadolu News Agency reports.

According to the report, the Turkish Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry suspended the export of butter and cream to avoid shortages.

Turkiye exported 3.154 tons of butter in 2021, which rose to 3.874 tons in the first two months of 2022. This concerns Ankara about Turkiye's ongoing inflation and ability to meet increased food demand in the summer, a time of increased tourism.

Turkiye's inflation rate, which hit 61 per cent year-on-year in March, report added.

Erdogan's government seeks to suppress rapidly rising costs of goods by increasing domestic supply stocks, particularly of food items, which are rising in price globally amid the Russia-Ukraine War.

In north Syria, business hub hopes to drive recovery from war