Turkiye sends 2 more trucks of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Turkiye has sent two more trucks of humanitarian aid to the Crimean Tatars in Ukraine, authorities said Thursday, and Anadolu News Agency reports.

According to Turkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), the trucks were sent to Lviv, a city near the border with Poland, in western Ukraine.

Under the coordination of AFAD, Turkiye has sent 82 trucks of humanitarian aid and a mobile food truck for the people of Ukraine, it said.

On 20 March, the mobile food truck served hot meals in Lviv. Between 12 March and 18, it served hot meals at the Siret border crossing, north-east of Romania.

Five AFAD personnel continue humanitarian work in Siret and Lviv.

To date, some 230,000 packages of humanitarian aid have been distributed at the Siret border crossing.

At least 2,224 civilians have been killed and 2,897 injured in Ukraine in the war that started on 24 February, according to UN estimates, with the true figure believed to be much higher.

More than 5 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with over 7 million more internally displaced, said the UN refugee agency.