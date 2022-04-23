Portuguese / Spanish / English

Fatah condemns international political hypocrisy

April 23, 2022 at 11:13 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Palestinians lift placards during a rally demanding international support for Palestinians against Israel similarly to that shown for Ukrainians against Russia on March 7, 2022 [SAID KHATIB/AFP via Getty Images]
Senior Fatah official Usama Al-Qawasmeh on Friday condemned international "political hypocrisy" regarding the "double standards" in dealing with Palestine and Ukraine, Al Watan Voice reported.

Al-Qawasmeh stated that the international community applies international law in different ways regarding Russian crimes in Ukraine and Israeli crimes in Palestine.

Meanwhile, the senior Fatah official said the international community sends unlimited military and financial support to Ukraine, while standing against Palestinians seeking freedom, independence and ending the Israeli occupation.

According to Al-Qawasmeh, this proves that the reactions of the countries stem from their interests and not from international law.

