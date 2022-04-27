Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkiye says no warship has passed Bosporus since Ukraine war

April 27, 2022 at 11:35 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, News, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - AUGUST 13: The Russian warship "Admiral Makarov" passes through Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey on August 13, 2021. ( Muhammed Gencebay Gür - Anadolu Agency )
Turkiye said no warship has passed through the Straits since the country restricted them through Turkish Straits, Defence Minister, Hulusi Akar, said Wednesday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

According to the report, Turkiye implemented the Montreux Convention to block warships due to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

"There has been no passage or a request for passage through the Straits until today," Akar said.

Ankara is in favour of respecting Ukraine's sovereignty, political and territorial integrity, the President said. "We consider Russia's attack unacceptable and appreciate the struggle of the Ukrainian people," he added.

After the outbreak of the Ukraine war, Turkiye warned both Black Sea and non-Black Sea countries to not pass warships through the Bosporus and Dardanelles Straits in line with a Convention that gives it control over the passage of military vessels in the strategic area.

