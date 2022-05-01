Egypt's Suez Canal revenues hit all-time high in April- Suez Canal revenues rise by 13.6%

Egypt's Suez Canal Authority said Sunday that its monthly revenues hit all-time high in April, Anadolu reports.

In a statement, the Suez Canal Authority said the international waterway made $629 million in revenues in April, an increase of 13.6% from $553.6 million last year.

The strategic waterway raised the transit fees for ships since last year amid a boom in global trade movement.

In 2021, the Suez Canal recorded its highest revenues, raking in $6.3 billion.

Last year, navigation in the Suez Canal was interrupted when the giant shipping vessel Ever Given ran aground and blocked the waterway for nearly six days.

READ: Egypt limits external borrowing