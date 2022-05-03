Turkiye aid agency shares Eid joys with orphans in Afghanistan

Turkiye's state-run aid agency on Tuesday organised different entertainment activities to share joys of Muslim holiday of Eid-al-Fitr with orphans in Afghanistan, reports Anadolu Agency.

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) also distributed ice cream, cotton candy, popcorn, and various foods and drinks among children at Aladdin Orphanage in the capital Kabul.

The children also played volleyball, basketball, badminton, and various games as part of the event.

On the occasion, Turkish officials also gave 500 Afghani (nearly $6) pocket money to each orphan.

Turkish Ambassador to Kabul Cihad Erginay, accompanied by TIKA and orphanage officials, also had a chat with the children to learn about the needs of the orphanage.

READ: Turkiye to provide additional $5 million in aid to Afghanistan

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Erginay said that humanitarian activities by Turkish organisations continue across the country.

"We have attached special attention to orphanages, organised iftar programs in several orphanages, and as you can see, various activities are being held to entertain orphans," he noted.

Zuhtu Cal, TIKA's coordinator in Kabul, also highlighted the aid agency's activities, and said: "When children laugh, the entire world laughs. Making all children laugh, not just orphans, is one of our goals. Happy child, happy world."

Azize Azizi, the orphanage's deputy director, thanked TIKA for sharing Eid joys with children at the orphanage.

Mercan Nuri, 12, who lives in the orphanage, stated that he had a lot of fun with his friends today.

"We were very happy. We had a lot of fun. Today was the best day of my life. Thank you," he added.

Gift Sefik, another 9-year-old orphan, said they played games and ate delicious food.

War-torn Afghanistan is facing a humanitarian crisis after the exit of foreign forces last August and the fall of the US-backed Kabul administration which resulted in the Taliban regaining power after 20 years of bloody war.

However, as the Taliban-led interim government awaits recognition by the international community that would allow it to bring in foreign investments and other financial benefits, the UN is leading a humanitarian mission to support the people in need.

READ: Turkiye prevented 600,000 migrants from entering country since 2021, report says