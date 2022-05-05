Jordan warns Israel about provoking Muslims by storming Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jordan has warned Israel about the ongoing threats against Al-Aqsa Mosque from extremist Jewish settlers, the Jordan Times has reported.

Minister of Awqaf, Islamic Affairs and Holy Places Mohamed Al-Khalayleh said that allowing extremist settlers to storm the mosque compound "provokes" Muslims around the world.

"The occupation forces should stop such practices that only provoke further escalation and drag the region into wars and conflicts with ominous consequences," he added. "Al Aqsa Mosque is the sole right of Muslims, shared by no one."

The Jordanian minister reiterated that the Hashemite Kingdom is the custodian of Al-Aqsa Mosque and all the Islamic religious endowments in occupied Jerusalem.

