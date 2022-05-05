Nation's Library of Turkiye donates books to over 50 countries

The largest library in Turkiye donated books to more than 50 countries on the country's history, culture and literature, an official said, and Anadolu News Agency reports.

Built on an area of 125,000 square meters (1.35 million square feet) inside the Presidential Complex in the capital, Ankara, the Nation's Library of Turkiye features more than 4 million printed books, over 120 million electronic editions, at least 550,000 e-books and other rare collections.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency, Ayhan Tuglu, the Head of the Library, said the Nation's Library opened in 2020, but the authorities had already begun to collect books before its opening to enhance the number and quality of books in the library.

Tuglu said the Turkish authorities contacted libraries in other countries through Turkiye's representatives abroad and 10,000 books were donated to the library by 108 countries. The main hall of the Nation's Library currently has over 200,000 books, he added.

He further noted that, to return the favour, the Turkish authorities decided to donate books to these countries. As part of this goodwill gesture, Turkiye has so far donated books to 56 countries.

