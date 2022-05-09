OIC condemns Israel's plans to demolish Palestinian villages

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned Israel's plans to build thousands of illegal housing units in the occupied West Bank and demolish Palestinian villages.

In a statement the OIC condemned "Israel, the occupying power's, plan to build 4,000 new settlement units on occupied Palestinian land and to evacuate and demolish 12 Palestinian villages in the Yatta area, south of Khalil Province".

It also noted that the Israeli "colonial settlement policy represented a blatant aggression against Palestinians' rights and a flagrant violation of international law and UN resolutions."

It called on the international community to "stop all settlement activities in all of the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, stop Israel's violations and ensure that it is held accountable for its crimes and aggression."

On Friday, the Israeli Ministry of Defence said it would approve the construction of some 4,000 settlement units in illegal Jewish-only settlements in the occupied West Bank. While authorities also approved the demolition of Palestinian homes in 12 villages in Masafer Yatta.

