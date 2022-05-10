Kuwait accepts resignation of gov't 1 month after it was submitted

A Kuwaiti Emiri decree accepted the resignation of the government today, more than a month after it was submitted, state news agency KUNA reported.

The decree asked the government to stay on in a caretaker capacity, the report said.

Kuwait's government submitted its resignation on 5 April ahead of a no-confidence vote against the prime minister in Parliament, amid a lengthy political feud that has hindered fiscal reform in the Gulf oil producer.

Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah, a member of the ruling Al-Sabah family and premier since late 2019, has faced a combative legislature as the head of successive cabinets, with opposition MPs bent on questioning him over issues including perceived corruption.

The current government was appointed in December, the third in 2021 as the standoff with the elected parliament dragged on.

