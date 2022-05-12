Al-Azhar mourns Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

Al-Azhar Al-Sharif has strongly condemned the Israeli army's assassination of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh while she was covering an Israeli military raid in Jenin refugee camp early yesterday.

Al-Azhar said in a statement that the Israeli crime against press and journalists demonstrates to the world "the ugliness of this brutal entity, as well as its terrorism and crimes, even against a journalist who did not carry a weapon and whose only crime was that she was a Palestinian and a journalist who had delivered the voice of the oppressed and persecuted to the world."

"As we mourn the late journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was an audible voice of the truth, we extend our sincere condolences to the Palestinian people, her family and her colleagues, and we call on the international community and relevant organisations to assume their responsibility and investigate this crime committed against human beings and international laws and conventions," it added.

Israel yesterday assassinated Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh while she was covering the occupation army's storming of Jenin refugee camp. Abu Akleh was wearing a flak jacket clearly displaying the word 'press' and had a helmet on, however a sniper bullet entered her head from her ear, killing her. Colleagues around her were also shot at when they tried to rescue her at the scene.

The United Nations, US, UK and EU have called for a thorough investigation into the 51-year-old's death.

