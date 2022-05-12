Algeria faction: Israel continues its crimes against Palestinians

Secretary-General of the Algerian National Liberation Front, Abou El Fadl Baaj, said yesterday that the killing of journalists is banned by international laws but "the Zionist entity" continues practicing it without any deterrence.

In a statement reported by Anadolu, Baaji said: "We received the news about the assassination of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh by the Zionist occupation."

The statement described the killing as a "cowardly act aimed to silence the voice of rights."

Baaji condemned the "appalling assassination", stressing that all human rights and international laws and conventions guarantee the protection of journalists and media workers.

"This crime is added to the list of premeditated Israeli targeting of journalists and media workers in the occupied Palestinian territories aiming to undermine disclosing the occupation's crimes against Palestinian," Baaji said.

He called on the international community to put an end to the "horrific" Israeli crimes against journalists and protect the unarmed Palestinian people from the "barbaric" Israeli aggression.

Israel yesterday assassinated Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh while she was cover the occupation army's storming of Jenin refugee camp. Abu Akleh was wearing a flak jacket clearly displaying the word 'press' and has a helmet on, however a sniper bullet entered her head from her ear, killing her. Colleagues around her were also shot at when they tried to rescue her at the scene.

The United Nations, US, UK and EU have called for a thorough investigation into 51-year-old Shireen Abu Akleh's death.