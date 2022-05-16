Israel proved its stupidity by attacking Abu Akleh's funeral, says Sheikh Raed Salah

Leading Palestinian rights activist Sheikh Raed Salah told Al Jazeera yesterday that the Israeli occupation authorities are acting "moronically."

The veteran campaigner added that the recent Israeli attack on the coffin and funeral of the late journalist Shireen Abu Akleh "proves the stupidity" of the occupation. "The criminal [Israelis] will never accept the blame for the act and support the [Palestinian] victim."

The head of the Islamic Movement in Israel went on to say that the principals of Palestinian rights will always triumph over the Israeli project.

Israel assassinated All Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh last Wednesday while she was covering the occupation army's storming of Jenin refugee camp. The 51 year old was wearing a flak jacket clearly displaying the word "Press" and had a helmet on, but was still shot in the head by an Israeli sniper. Her colleagues were also shot at as they tried to rescue her.

