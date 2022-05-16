Saudi King leaves hospital after completing treatment plan

Saudi King, Salman bin Abdulaziz, has left the hospital, one week after completing his treatment plan, a Saudi Royal Court statement said on Sunday, and Anadolu News Agency reports.

The King, 86, was "discharged today … from King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Jeddah, after having successfully conducted medical tests and completed the prescribed treatment plan as well as the recovery period," the Saudi Press Agency quoted the statement as saying.

He was admitted to the hospital on 8 May.

On 10 May, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, in which he extended well wishes to the Saudi King.

