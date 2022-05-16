Portuguese / Spanish / English

Saudi King leaves hospital after completing treatment plan

May 16, 2022 at 4:36 pm | Published in: Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia
King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud meets Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi (not seen) at Carthage Palace in Tunis, Tunisia on 29 March 2019. [Bandar Algaloud / Saudi Kingdom Council / Handout - Anadolu Agency]
King of Saudi Arabia, Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on 29 March 2019 [Bandar Algaloud/Saudi Kingdom Council/Anadolu Agency]
Saudi King, Salman bin Abdulaziz, has left the hospital, one week after completing his treatment plan, a Saudi Royal Court statement said on Sunday, and Anadolu News Agency reports.

The King, 86, was "discharged today … from King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Jeddah, after having successfully conducted medical tests and completed the prescribed treatment plan as well as the recovery period," the Saudi Press Agency quoted the statement as saying.

He was admitted to the hospital on 8 May.

On 10 May, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, in which he extended well wishes to the Saudi King.

