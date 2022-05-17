Latest News
/
China says recurrent tragedies avoidable if Palestinians given justice
/
Morocco, Spain reopen their land borders after a two-year closure
/
Palestinians and their supporters across Latin America have commemorated the Nakba anniversary
/
Houthis offer a new peace initiative to end the war in Taiz
/
Egypt court postpones session of rights activists to June 13
/
Saudi denies NEOM will be 'country within a country'
/
Yemen: Sanaa airport's first commercial flight takes off in 6 years
/
Libya: Bashagha leaves Tripoli after battalion is attacked
/
Jordan: Attacking mourners at a funeral is 'inhumane'
/
Israeli extremist calls for demolition of Dome of the Rock
/
Netanyahu: Israeli government controlled by 'Brotherhood Shura Council'
/
Egypt: Fears grow for Alaa Abdelfattah as he reaches 45 days on hunger strike
/
UN: Israel's expulsion of Palestinian community 'inhumane, illegal'
/
UN Special Rapporteur: Israel imposed apartheid reality on Palestinians in post-apartheid world
/
Israel: coalition government faces fatal differences among members
News
Opinion
Reviews
Features
Publications
Multimedia
More