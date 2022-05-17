Egypt court postpones session of rights activists to June 13

The Cairo Criminal Court has postponed a session to consider renewing the detention of human rights activists, Hoda Abdel Moneim, Aisha Khairat Al-Shater and her husband, lawyer Abu Huraira, to 13 June.

Activists said the court also refused to allow the detainees' families to approach them.

"We were not allowed to see my mother or even approach her," the Women Against the Coup movement quoted Fadwa Khaled, Hoda Abdel Moneim's daughter, as saying.

Fadwa added that her mother, who has been unjustly and brutally detained for four years, arrived at the court in an ambulance and that she can no longer stand after suffering several heart attacks and her liver has deteriorated while in detention at Qanater Prison.

"Despite that, the [Egyptian] authorities continue to refuse releasing her on humanitarian grounds, and they prevent her daughters from seeing her or approaching her to check on her," she added.

The Egyptian Ministry of Interior arrested Hoda, Aisha Al-Shater and her husband on 1 November 2018, from their homes, and took them to a detention centre where they spent more than a month during which they were tortured.

The detainees appeared in court in 2018, and since then they had been denied visitation rights.

