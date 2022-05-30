Israel news: Egypt, Qatar efforts prevented escalation with Palestinians

Israeli media yesterday reported that the efforts of Egypt and Qatar might have succeeded in calming the situation and preventing a military escalation with Palestinians.

According to the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation (Kan), in recent days there have been Egyptian and Qatari efforts to calm the situation as right-wing Israelis took part in the Flag March to mark the occupation of East Jerusalem.

The outlet explained that the situation remained under control despite the confrontations that erupted from time to time, noting that the Israeli security services expressed their satisfaction that things were going well.

According to the media outlet, the Israeli security services say that although the Flag March ended as expected, no one knows where the situation will go after that. Adding that the large number of Israeli security officials helped ensure the march went as planned and the situation did not deteriorate.

The broadcasting corporation added that the belief among the security circles indicates that Hamas will not move towards a military escalation, but at the same time all possibilities exist, as the army deployed Iron Dome batteries and are prepared on the Gaza fence and the north.

However there have been warnings that the Flag March will have implications on the ground. Alon Ben David, a military analyst for the Hebrew Channel 13, said that the events in Al-Aqsa Mosque are expected to lead to an increase in operations and what he called "violent events" in the West Bank in the near future.

Ben David said: "The images broadcast from Al-Aqsa, such as the raising of the Israeli flag and the prayers of some settlers, will have repercussions on the individual Palestinian awareness that Al-Aqsa is in danger."

Thousands of settlers arrived in the Damascus Gate area of occupied East Jerusalem yesterday, attacking local residents and Palestinian shops. A large number also stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque and waved the Israeli flag in the complex and carried out Talmudic prayers.