PA: israel has no sovereignty over the occupied territories

Palestinian Authority (PA)'s Permanent Envoy to the UN,Â Riyad Mansour, reiterated on Wednesday that

Israel does not have sovereignty rights over the occupied Palestinian territories, Palestine'sÂ Permanent Envoy to the UN,Â Riyad Mansour, said yesterday according toÂ Al Watan Voice.

In a letter sent to the heads of the UN, UN Security Council and UN General Assembly, Mansour stressed on the importance of respecting Palestinian rights and the legal and historical statuses in Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

He said that the authority of the Islamic Endowment (waqf) and the Jordanian guardianship over the holy sites in the city of Jerusalem should be respected.

Mansour highlighted the "unstable" conditions in the occupied territories, stating that the Israeli occupation, its military forces and its extremist settlers are carrying out daily aggression on Palestinians across the occupied territories.

READ: Mainstream media slammed for sanitising Israel's racist, ultra-nationalist march

This, he added, is destabilising regional and international safety and peace.

Mansour pointed to the deployment of thousands of the Israeli occupation forces and settlers in occupied East Jerusalem on 29 May to celebrate Israel's Jerusalem Day.

This, he said, resulted in violence against Palestinians and in at least 50 injuries among Palestinians.