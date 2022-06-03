ALU: Israel's assassination of Palestinian journalists a "failed attempt" to silence truth

Secretary-General of the Arab Lawyers Union (ALU), Mekkaoui Benaissa, has condemned Israel's policy of assassinating Palestinian journalists as a "failed attempt to silence the voice of the truth that expresses the Palestinian people will to gain their freedom and end the occupation."

Benaissa condemned in a statement released on Thursday, the Israeli army's "cold-blooded" assassination of Palestinian journalist, Ghufran Warasneh, south of the occupied West Bank; the second journalist to be killed by the Israeli army in less than a month, in reference to Palestinian esteemed journalist and Al- Jazeera reporter, Shireen Abu Akleh, who had been killed by the Israeli army in the occupied city of Jenin on 11 May.

Benaissa called on the International Criminal Court to immediately "open an investigation into the assassinations carried out by the Israeli occupation without the slightest accountability."

The Israeli army soldiers killed Warasneh, 31, on her first day of work in the Al-Aroub refugee camp, near Hebron, south of the occupied West Bank.

