Hezbollah warns it will not allow Israel to operate in Karish gas field

Lebanese Hezbollah yesterday warned that it would not accept Israel to work in the Karish gas field located in the disputed maritime zone, Sama news agency reported.

This came following the arrival of the Greek floating production and storage rig, Energean, to the area.

According to Showcast, Energean said it would immediately begin hook-up and commissioning operations, including risers and jumpers installation as well as the commissioning of the sales gas pipeline.

"It expected three to four months of commissioning work before first gas, which remained on track for the third quarter of the year."

Israel said its navy has been sent to defend the vessel.

Member of Hezbollah's Political Council, Mahmoud Qatami, was reported by Lebanese Al-Akhbar saying: "We will never allow Israel to search for oil and gas in the disputed zone."

Meanwhile, head of Hezbollah's parliamentary bloc, Mohammed Raad, called on officials to "come together to choose a firm by our will in order to start searching for gas in our regional waters."

"We will respond if you are afraid that the Israeli enemy will approach this firm," he added.

Israel's Kan broadcaster reported that the Israeli military is preparing for the possibility that Hezbollah will attempt to attack the Karish rig off the country's Mediterranean coast.

Read: Lebanon warns Israel against 'encroaching' on maritime wealth