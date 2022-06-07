Israel prime minister's spokesperson resigns

Matan Sidi, spokesman of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, resigned yesterday, making him the fourth person to step down from Bennett's inner circle in just two months.

Sidi, who was appointed after the formation of the coalition government, did not give reasons for his resignation. However, his resignation comes in the wake of the resignation of Bennett's diplomatic adviser Shimrit Meir, chief of staff Tal Gan-Zvi and office manager personal and assistant Naomi Sasson, who all resigned last month.

"It is time to move on to new ways and challenges," Sidi said in statements cited by the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation.

A statement issued by Bennett's office said that Sidi is leaving to join the private sector.

Bennett thanked Sidi for his work and said: "Matan has been with me through all moments, those more successful and those less, leading the media campaign with thoroughness, professionalism and great talent."

"I am happy for him because after many years of hard work he is now determined to develop in the private sector."

Sidi will be succeeded by Yotam Ben Yitzhak.

The resignations come at a time when Bennett's government is fighting for its survival.

A source close to opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu told MEMO that Netanyahu's team has started preparing to replace Bennett.

