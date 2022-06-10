Algerian conjoined twins successfully separated in Istanbul

Algerian conjoined twins have been successfully separated by Turkish doctors in Istanbul, the hospital where the operation took place announced on Friday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Chifaa and Safaa Kherkar, who were born 11 months and 5 days ago with conjoined heart membranes and livers, were following a 9-hour surgery, Acibadem Atakent Hospital said in a statement.

The twins were brought to the hospital on 15 December, 2021, under the auspices of Algerian President, Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

The treatment of Chifaa and Safaa continues in the intensive care unit.

