Tunisia: General Labour Union criticises referendum conditions

Assistant Secretary-General of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) Sami Tahiri described the conditions set by the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE), regarding participation in the referendum campaign, as a "democratic crime and a global scandal".

Tahiri said in a statement to Mosaique FM radio station on Wednesday that until now, the UGTT has not determined its position on participating in the referendum. He pointed out that the UGTT's Executive Office is in a permanent session to consider issues related to the referendum and elections.

Tahiri criticised the government's request from the UGTT to negotiate just two days before the date of the general strike, considering it a sign of contempt towards the UGTT.

"There are government bodies that push towards not reaching a solution and implementing the strike," Tahiri added.

Regarding the call to hold a final negotiating session with the government on Wednesday evening, according to the official spokesperson of the government, Tahiri affirmed that any call that does not include realistic solutions and a real response to the UGTT's demands is a mere attempt to confuse.

He pointed out that the UGTT agreed with the government to cancel Circular No. 20 regarding determining conditions to negotiate with syndicates. However, a call received by a government representative turned the tide and caused the cancellation of the agreement.

Tahiri revealed that during the negotiating session, they did not agree to the UGTT's demands for cancelling Circular No. 20, activating the concluded agreements, increasing the minimum wage, initiating negotiations for an increase in the wages of the public sector and service, initiating the reform of public institutions and cancelling the solidarity contribution with a value of one per cent.

Tahiri disclosed that some UGTT union leaders received calls urging them to turn against the organisation and attend the national dialogue sessions. However, all these attempts failed, Tahiri confirmed.

