Portuguese / Spanish / English

Direct flights to begin from Venezuela to Qatar

June 17, 2022 at 10:18 am | Published in: Africa, Algeria, Asia & Americas, Europe & Russia, Iran, Kuwait, Middle East, News, Qatar, Turkey, Venezuela
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela on 8 February 2019 [Lokman İlhan/Anadolu Agency]
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela on 8 February 2019 [Lokman İlhan/Anadolu Agency]
 June 17, 2022 at 10:18 am

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro yesterday announced that direct flights between Caracas and Doha, the capital of Qatar, will begin from October, Reuters reports.

Maduro's tour of Qatar lasted two days and he is now in Baku, capital of Azerbaijan, to discuss the two countries' "bilateral agenda", he said.

"We were reviewing the entire investment plan of Qatari businessmen in oil, gas, petrochemicals, tourism and food production," Maduro said of meetings in Qatar in a Venezuelan state television broadcast from Baku.

Maduro's visit to Qatar is part of an international tour that has included visits to Turkiye, Algeria, Iran, Kuwait and Qatar.

Venezuela's government has also announced direct flights to Algeria and Iran.

READ: President Maduro says Venezuela, Iran to sign 20-year cooperation plan

Categories
AfricaAlgeriaAsia & AmericasEurope & RussiaIranKuwaitMiddle EastNewsQatarTurkeyVenezuela
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments