Direct flights to begin from Venezuela to Qatar

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro yesterday announced that direct flights between Caracas and Doha, the capital of Qatar, will begin from October, Reuters reports.

Maduro's tour of Qatar lasted two days and he is now in Baku, capital of Azerbaijan, to discuss the two countries' "bilateral agenda", he said.

"We were reviewing the entire investment plan of Qatari businessmen in oil, gas, petrochemicals, tourism and food production," Maduro said of meetings in Qatar in a Venezuelan state television broadcast from Baku.

Maduro's visit to Qatar is part of an international tour that has included visits to Turkiye, Algeria, Iran, Kuwait and Qatar.

Venezuela's government has also announced direct flights to Algeria and Iran.

