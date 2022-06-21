Ukrainian embassy criticises Israel for not providing medical treatment to wounded soldiers

The Ukrainian embassy in Israel has launched a social media campaign criticising Tel Aviv for the "ongoing delay" in providing medical treatment to Ukrainian soldiers who lost limbs during the war against Russia, The Jerusalem Post reported.

As part of the campaign, the Ukrainian embassy posted on Sunday on both Twitter and Facebook a picture of a 19-year-old Ukrainian soldier named Delil, who had lost both his legs in a Russian attack and now needs a prosthetic implant.

"Many Ukrainians lost body parts in the Russian attacks. Israel is an international expert in the field of prostheses. We expect the Israeli government to do the right moral thing and help Delil and many other Ukrainians to be well again. There is no justification for the continued delay in aid in this humanitarian field," said the campaign ad, which was published with the official logo of the Ukrainian embassy," the photo caption read.

The Ukrainian ambassador to Israel, Yevgen Kornichuk, expressed disappointment that Israel did not meet its obligations regarding the treatment of the wounded, nor did it transfer the full supply of vests and helmets it had promised. He said the disappointment has led to the campaign.

Ukraine claimed that Israel has promised to fly wounded Ukrainians for treatment in the country and has refused to do so.

This is not the first time the Ukrainian embassy takes to social media to criticise Israel's lack of support for Ukraine.

Earlier in June, the embassy posted a photo of a Ukrainian child saying that Israel should not remain indifferent while "Russian forces kill and rape men, women and children every day."

Two weeks ago, Kornichuk lashed out at the Israeli government during a press conference, saying "we are asking Israel to accept former soldiers whose limbs were amputated to fit them with prosthetics – and this request is being delayed. There is nothing more humanitarian than that."

Kornichuk has also denounced "the contradiction between Israel's words and actions" noting that "Kyiv has so far received only 10 per cent of the amount of helmets and protective jackets that Israel has pledged to provide;" and demanded that Israel "welcomes amputee soldiers in its hospitals to equip them with prosthetic limbs."

According to the Ukrainian ambassador, some 250 Ukrainian soldiers have already benefited from such treatment in several European countries.

