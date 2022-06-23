Sheikh Raed Salah denies being shot

Sheikh Raed Salah yesterday denied being shot and wounded, saying he held the Israeli occupation responsible for any harm that may come to him, Safa news agency reported.

This came following reports that he was seriously wounded during gunfire in Arab-Israeli city of Umm Al-Fahm.

In a statement, Sheikh Salah said he held the Israeli occupation responsible for any harm that might come to him as a result of its continuous incitement against him.

"We assure our people, the Palestinians and the Arab and Muslim Ummah that Sheikh Raed Salah is very well, thanks to God," the statement said. "We extend our thanks to all the people, groups and organisations who asked about him."

The statement added that Salah is going ahead with his activities to spread social peace and defend Palestinian and Islamic principles.

