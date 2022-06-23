World Bank ready to support Tunisia's economic reform plans, official says

World Bank Vice President for Middle East and North Africa, Ferid Belhaj, has reiterated the financial body's readiness to continue supporting Tunisia's economic reform and development efforts.

This came in a statement issued yesterday following a meeting with Tunisian Minister of Economy and Planning Samir Saied.

Belhaj stressed on the importance of the reforms and measures approved by Tunisia, given their potential for improving and accelerating economic conditions in the country.

Belhaj is visiting Tunisia to participate in the two-day Investment Forum which begins today.

"The forum will provide an opportunity to introduce these reforms…and help restore Tunisia's attractiveness and enhance its position in the investment map," he said.

Meanwhile, Saied highlighted the difficult economic and financial conditions with the country is experiencing and which have been exacerbated by the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic and the recent outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

"The next phase will focus on launching reforms and improving the business climate and simplifying the investment path," he said.

The Tunisian government is scheduled to review the public sector wage bill as part of an economic reforms package announced by the state.

The reform package also includes reorienting social support through a new system, resetting tax revenues and partially easing subsidies.