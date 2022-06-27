Iran FM to visit Turkiye after claims of targeting of Israelis

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian will visit Ankara today, after Tehran rejected as "ridiculous" Israel's accusations that the Islamic Republic is preparing attacks against Israelis in Turkiye, the Times of Israel reported.

Amir-Abdollahian will visit Turkiye to hold talks on bilateral issues as well as current regional and international developments, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The visit comes four days after Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid thanked Turkiye for foiling an alleged Iranian assassination plot against its citizens in Istanbul.

Iran: 'Talk of planned Istanbul attacks is Israel's conspiracy to ruin Turkiye relations'

Last week, Turkey detained eight members of an alleged Iranian cell who were allegedly plotting to kill Israelis, including a former ambassador, ahead of Lapid's visit to Ankara.

"We are full of appreciation for the Turkish government for this professional and coordinated activity," Lapid said after talks in Ankara.

A senior security official briefing Hebrew media on Friday said that the Mossad and local counterparts thwarted three Iranian attacks targeting Israeli civilians in Istanbul in recent days.

Iran has denied the "baseless" claims.