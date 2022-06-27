Jordan has 239 people on death row

A total of 239 are on death row in Jordan, the rapporteur of the parliamentary legal, Ghazi Al-Thneibat, announced yesterday. "However," he pointed out, "since 2006, there has been a political trend in Jordan to freeze the implementation of the death penalty."

He explained that implementing death sentences is a "controversial" topic. "Executions have many supporters and many people opposed to them."

The Jordanian official pointed out that the EU countries and the US no longer have the death penalty available to judges (although some individual states in America retain the ultimate punishment). Japan and some other developed countries also retain capital punishment.

"While the penalty is being issued in around 100 countries globally, those governments, including Jordan, tend to halt at the execution stage," Al-Thneibat added.

