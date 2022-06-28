Israel forces, settlers continue their aggression against Palestinians in West Bank

Israeli occupation forces and Jewish settlers are continuing their daily aggression on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Jordan Valley, Palestinian sources said yesterday.

Early yesterday morning, Israeli occupation forces demolished several Palestinian-owned structures in Khirbet Ibzei community, north of the city of Tubas in the occupied Jordan Valley, head of the village council Abdul Majeed Khdeirat said.

Speaking to Wafa news agency, Khdeirat said Israeli occupation forces raided the community very early in the morning and demolished the structures, including the village council headquarters and a pool used to collect rainwater for irrigation purposes.

Occupation forces also demolished a Palestinian-owned pool in the town of Birzeit, north of Ramallah, which the landowner, Lafi Qassis, was using to irrigate his grape field.

He told Wafa that the Israeli occupation forces attended his property accompanied by a bulldozer.

It was also reported that a group of Israeli Jewish settlers raided Khilet Khader in the occupied West Bank and caravans near a natural spring.

