Israel forces shot dead Palestinian youth in Jenin

Israeli occupation forces shot and killed a Palestinian youth during a military incursion into the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, medical sources said.

Mohammad Marei, 25, from Jenin refugee camp, was shot and critically wounded by Israeli soldiers during an early morning raid into the city and later succumbed to his wounds.

The Israeli occupation forces detained two other Palestinians after raiding their homes before leaving the city.

