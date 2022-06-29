Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel Prime Minister Bennett says he will not run in upcoming election

June 29, 2022 at 7:11 pm | Published in: Israel, Israeli Elections, Middle East, News
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Jerusalem, on April 27, 2022 [MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images]
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Jerusalem on April 27, 2022 [MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images]
 June 29, 2022 at 7:11 pm

Israeli Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett, told members of his Yamina party that he will not be running in the upcoming election, a statement from his spokesperson said on Wednesday, Reuters reports.

The statement, which came ahead of a Knesset vote to dissolve parliament and prepare for new elections, said Bennett would retain his position as alternate Prime Minister after his coalition partner, Yair Lapid, takes over as head of government.

READ: Israel's Bennett says cyber tech could replace commandos

Categories
IsraelIsraeli ElectionsMiddle EastNews
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments