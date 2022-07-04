Middle East experts say that the region can help Europe energy crisis

Russia's threat to European energy supplies can be fixed by imaginative solutions involving the Middle East, the energy expert in the region says, The Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA) reports.

According to the report, climate change and the war in Ukraine have introduced a new sense of urgency to expand the brief to renewables and the Middle East Region can create solutions for Europe.

The report says the path remains open to building trust by achieving progress on the environment in 2022. Israelis, Palestinians and Jordanians can unite to fight our common climate-change Armageddon.

With the deal, on 15 June, the EU signed a framework deal to increase gas imports from Egypt and Israel; East Mediterranean gas will be liquefied and exported to Europe. The report says in the long-term, renewables, mostly solar, generated in the vast desert landscapes of Jordan, Egypt, Saudi and the Gulf, should also be channelled to Europe.

The report also highlights that Jordan's vast desert and near-perfect conditions for solar power allow the country to produce electricity from renewables for Europe.

