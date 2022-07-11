'We will not forget', Turkish first lady says on 27th anniversary of Srebrenica genocide

It was humanity, conscience, and compassion that was buried in Srebrenica 27 years ago, Turkey's first lady said on Monday, the 27th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide, Anadolu Agency reports.

"We will not forget either the cry of the Bosniak mothers nor the children who watched the murderous expulsion of their fathers. I commemorate our brothers and sisters who lost their lives in the genocide with mercy," Emine Erdogan said.

Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday marked the anniversary of the genocide, Europe's worst atrocity since World War II, by bidding farewell to 50 newly identified victims of the massacre at a memorial service.

Every year on July 11, newly identified victims are laid to rest at a memorial cemetery in Potocari, eastern Bosnia.

After this year's funeral, the number of burials in the cemetery rose to 6,721.

The youngest of the victims buried this year was Salim Mustafic, who was 16 when killed, while Husejin Krdzic, 59, was the oldest.

READ: To prevent a second Bosnian genocide, Turkey may finally militarily intervene