1,800 Palestinian refugees detained in Syria in 2021, says rights group 

The Action Group for the Palestinians of Syria has revealed that 1,797 Palestinian refugees were held in detention by the Syrian regime as at the end of last year. As many as 42 Palestinian refugees in Syria were arrested in 2021, including 32 by the Syrian opposition forces in northern Syria and Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham in Idlib. They included a Palestinian child.

The group pointed out that some of the Palestinians were taken by regime forces from Yarmouk refugee camp; some others had been displaced from Deir Ballut camp, including some who tried to reach Turkey, and some accused by the opposition of belonging to Daesh.

Moreover, the group's data showed that the number of Palestinian refugees who died under torture in Syrian regime prisons and detention centres rose to 636 by the end of 2021 with the death of five detainees who were residents of Yarmouk, Sbeineh, Neirab and Aideen camps in Homs. It added that six Palestinian detainees were released as at the end of 2021, four of them by the Syrian security services, and two by the Syrian opposition in northern Syria.

Palestinians of Syria: The Story of Unending Suffering