UN calls on Libya not to 'politicise' oil company

The United Nations yesterday called on Libyan parties to "refrain from politicising" the Libyan Oil Corporation, stressing that Libya's oil belongs to all Libyans.

In a press briefing in New York yesterday, Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for the UN secretary-general, said: "What is important is that Libya has stable, unified institutions, including the National Oil Corporation, and we're trying to work with them to obtain the necessary agreements for that."

"We support the unity, integrity and independence of the National Oil Corporation, and we want all of the parties to refrain from politicizing this institution. You have to remember that the oil of Libya belongs to all of the Libyan people, and it shouldn't be used for political gain by any one group or another."

This comes after the head of the Libyan Oil Corporation, Mustafa Sanalla, rejected a decision by the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity (GNU) to relieve him of his position.

Haq said the Personal Envoy of the Secretary‑General, Stephanie Williams, has been dealing with "all parties to avoid incendiary rhetoric and any provocative acts so that we can continue on the path towards security and stability."

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah issued a decision to replace Sanalla with Farhat Bengdara and set up a committee to manage the transition.

However, Sanalla rejected the decision, arguing that Dbeibah's mandate had ended.

The dismissal comes in light of a power struggle between Oil Minister Mohamed Aoun and Sanalla over the NOC whose revenues are used to fund state institutions.

Libya is a producer of crude oil and a member of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), with an average daily production of 1.4 million barrels under normal conditions.

Fears are mounting that Libya will slip back into civil war in light of the presence of two conflicting governments.