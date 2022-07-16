Ennahda: 'Targeting Ghannouchi's freedom is targeting the movement'

The Shura Council of the Ennahda Movement in Tunisia consider that targeting the freedom of the movement's leader, Rached Ghannouchi, is an explicit political targeting of the movement and its leaders, as well as the democratic experience in Tunisia.

The Shura Council of Ennahda stated: "Targeting the freedom of Ghannouchi is an attempt to hide the inevitable failure that awaits the referendum of 25 July, 2022. It held the coup authority, which is targeting Ghannouchi and seeks to take advantage of the judiciary in this matter, responsible for what the head of the movement may be exposed to."

The statement asserted the position of the Ennahda movement that rejects the whole "path of the coup and its consequences," noting that the version of the draft Constitution submitted to a referendum is a null act resulting from a "coup" against democracy, its institutions and its constitution.

The Shura Council of Ennahda also believes: "The referendum, whose results are known in advance, is nothing but an effort to legitimise the 'coup constitution', which gathered all powers in the hands of the president, established absolute individual rule, marginalised the legislative authority and the judiciary, abolished local governance, restricted the constitutional court, and provided the president with all means of monopolisation and control over the various authorities."

The Shura Council also condemned: "Continuous targeting against the judiciary, which aims to bring judges to their knees and turn them into employees who receive instructions."

The council warned of: "The danger of the government's ignoring the exacerbated health crisis caused by a new wave of Covid-19 pandemic, which included various regions of the country and needs a national effort to alleviate its impact."

It stressed that: "The blackout policy adopted by the government will only increase the suffering of citizens, the spread of the disease and the increase in the number of infected and dead people."