Israel carries out arrest campaigns across occupied West Bank

Israel's occupation forces have launched a massive arrest campaign in a number of cities and towns across the occupied West Bank. They were met by local people trying to prevent the raids.

At dawn on Monday, the Israeli forces raided neighbourhoods in Ramallah, Bethlehem, Nablus and Hebron, as well as the Jalazone refugee camp. At least ten Palestinians have been arrested during the latest sweeps.

In the Marhaba and Tira neighbourhood, there were armed clashes between resistance fighters and the occupation forces on Sunday evening. The occupation forces raid the neighbourhood frequently to secure the illegal settlers who attack its outskirts on the pretext that there are archaeological sites and Jewish graves in the western part of Tira.

The three young men from Jalazone refugee camp who were arrested have been named as Muhammad Abdullah Nakhleh, Musa Issa Sharakah and Salam Shehadeh Al-Tarawih. After searching their homes, they were taken by the Israeli forces to an unknown destination.

The camp witnessed confrontations between dozens of young men and the occupation forces, during which tear gas bombs and rubber-coated metal bullets were fired. No injuries were reported.

Last night, the Israelis arrested three Palestinians from Bethlehem. Local sources reported that an Israeli military unit stopped a vehicle near the village of Wadi Fukin to the wet of the city and detained its passengers before they were arrested. They were named as ex-prisoner and former mayor of Aldoha municipality, Raafat Nafeth Jawabra; Alaa Ali Al-Satagi; and Basel Abdelfattah Al-Jabri.

In the Hebron district, the occupation forces arrested Diaa Amro and Hamza Amro from Dura and Omar Burqan from the city itself. Hamed Jasser from Beita, south of Nablus, was also arrested.