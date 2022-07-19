Jordan adopts new travel measures to enter Israel, OPT

Jordanian authorities have adopted new measures to ease travel through the Allenby/King Hussein Bridge, Sama news agency reported yesterday.

This came following an increase in the number of travellers from Jordan to the occupied Palestinian territories and Israel.

According to authorities, the number of travellers has increased after 5,000 Palestinian refugees obtained reunion permissions from the Israeli occupation authorities.

Travellers, Jordan said, would electronically register their names and reserve a place in the travellers' hall at the crossing, noting that only 4,000 travellers will pass through the crossing from each side each day. This would reduce to 2,000 during national holidays.

The crossing has been closed for ten days, authorities added, in order to put in place the necessary measures.

