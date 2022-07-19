Turkish doctors remove 158 metal pieces from woman's stomach

A medical team in the Turkish province of Van has extracted 158 metal pieces from the stomach of a 24-year-old woman who suffers from mental health issues, Anadolu reported yesterday.

According to the agency, the woman was taken to the Van Training and Research Hospital after she swallowed a metal needle that caused her abdominal pain.

Medical examinations revealed the presence of foreign objects in the patient's stomach, which prompted doctors to perform immediate surgery, during which a total of 158 metal objects of different shapes and sizes were removed.

The objects included nail clippers, a pocket knife, a fruit knife, tweezers, nails, needles, screws and keys.

"Honestly, I didn't believe it either at first. We first thought we could remove the objects via an endoscopy, but we opted for surgery because the needle itself was too large. We encountered a shocking scene during the surgery. There were 158 foreign objects of various sizes. We removed them all. Our patient is in good condition" Dr. Tekes, who carried out the operation, said.

