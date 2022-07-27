Israel ready for dialogue with Russia on closure of Jewish Agency

The Israeli authorities announced on Tuesday their readiness for a dialogue with Russia on the issue of Moscow's crackdown on the Jewish Agency.

"If there are legal problems linked with the important activities of the Jewish Agency for Israel in Russia, Israel is always ready for dialogue, maintaining important ties between the countries," said Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid's Office in a press statement.

Lapid's office stressed that relations between Israel and Russia are based on "a long history, regular contacts and mutual interests."

Earlier on Tuesday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov called for refraining from politicising the situation related to the Jewish Agency and projecting it on Russian-Israeli relations in general. He stressed that the issue with the Jewish Agency was not political, stating that all organisations in Russia must obey Russian laws.

READ: Russia's closure of Jewish Agency is a 'grave event'

According to Lapid in earlier remarks, though, the closure of the Jewish Agency in Russia would be "a serious matter with ramifications for relations" between the countries.

The Israeli prime minister also sent a government delegation to Russia to ensure the continuation of the agency's activity there. Israeli media reported on Tuesday that the authorities in Moscow refused to allow the delegation to enter the country.