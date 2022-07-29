Syria regime not responding to attempts to reestablish ties with Hamas, report says

The Syrian regime has not responded to mediators' attempts to bridge views with the Palestinian movement, Hamas, following the movement's decision to restore ties with Damascus, Al-Quds newspaper reported yesterday citing informed sources.

According to Palestinian sources, several parties have intervened and made contact, formally and informally, with officials in the Syrian regime to rebuild ties with Hamas, but these efforts have not achieved any breakthrough, adding that a general sense of apathy prevails in the leadership in Damascus towards the movement over its position on the Syrian civil war.

Restoring ties between Hamas and the Syrian regime will require more time, the sources said, noting that Hamas is interested in restoring relations with the Syrian regime and other countries and parties in an effort to confront the changes taking place in the region and the alliances being formed to serve normalisation with the Israeli occupation.

