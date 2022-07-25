Syrian Brotherhood: Hamas insists on reviving ties with Assad regime

The Syrian Islamic Council has said that the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas insists on reviving its relations with the Syrian regime.

In a video posted on YouTube, the council, which represents members of the Syrian Muslim Brotherhood, said that Hamas had turned down a request made by several prominent Muslim scholars to stop its contacts with the Syrian regime.

Sheikh Moutee' Al-Buteen, official spokesman of the council, accused Hamas of siding with the sectarian Iranian axis, "the enemy of the Muslim Ummah, which exploits the Palestine issue and sheds blood in Syria, Iraq and Yemen."

This came in response to Hamas' decision to revive its ties with the Syria regime, and ignore the advice of the Muslim scholars who warned it against doing so.

Al-Buteen warned that Hamas would lose the popular support of Muslims should it reestablish its relations with the Syrian regime.

He accused Hamas of prioritising its own interests over the interests of the Muslim Ummah and the nations that support it.

The Syria regime has not yet replied to remarks about Hamas' intention to normalise ties with it. However, Lebanese sources reported Syrian officials saying that the regime was not ready to meet with Hamas over "the stab in the back" it sustained when the Palestinian movement criticised it and supported the Syrian revolution.

