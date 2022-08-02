Portuguese / Spanish / English

New Kuwait Government sworn in

August 2, 2022 at 4:30 pm | Published in: Kuwait, Middle East, News
Former Kuwaiti Interior Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah in Kuwait City, on 15 March 2022 [YASSER AL-ZAYYAT / AFP]
Former Kuwaiti Interior Minister and recently appointed Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah in Kuwait City, on 15 March 2022 [YASSER AL-ZAYYAT / AFP]
 August 2, 2022 at 4:30 pm

The new Kuwaiti government, led by Prime Minister Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad, was sworn in on Tuesday, according to the state news agency, KUNA, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Crown Prince Meshal Al-Sabah received the 12-member Cabinet at the Bayan Palace in the capital, Kuwait City, at a ceremony attended by top officials, the broadcaster said.

A Royal decree was issued by the country's Emir on Monday to form a new government, made up of 12 ministers.

Oil Minister, Mohammad Al Fares, Finance Minister, Abdul Wahab Al Rasheed and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al Mohammed Al Sabah, were all reappointed to their posts in the new government.

READ: Haitham Al-Ghais starts role as OPEC Secretary-General

Categories
KuwaitMiddle EastNews
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments