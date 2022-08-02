New Kuwait Government sworn in

The new Kuwaiti government, led by Prime Minister Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad, was sworn in on Tuesday, according to the state news agency, KUNA, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Crown Prince Meshal Al-Sabah received the 12-member Cabinet at the Bayan Palace in the capital, Kuwait City, at a ceremony attended by top officials, the broadcaster said.

A Royal decree was issued by the country's Emir on Monday to form a new government, made up of 12 ministers.

Oil Minister, Mohammad Al Fares, Finance Minister, Abdul Wahab Al Rasheed and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al Mohammed Al Sabah, were all reappointed to their posts in the new government.

