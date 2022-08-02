Somalia Prime Minister announces his Cabinet

Somali Prime Minister, Hamza Abdi Barre on Tuesday afternoon announced his Cabinet after long discussions, Anadolu News Agency reports.

He announced this in a news conference held in the capital, Mogadishu.

He appointed Mukhtar Robow Ali Abu Mansur – the former Al-Shabaab deputy leader who has been on house arrest for the last three years – as the Endowment and Religious Affairs Minister, while Defence Minister, Abduqadir Mohamed Nuur, retained his position.

This new Cabinet, which took new Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre nearly 40 days to form, will need the approval of the Somali Parliament.

READ: Al-Shabaab terrorists in Somalia attack towns on border with Ethiopia