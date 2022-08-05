Ghannouchi: Tunisia may ban Ennahda from running in elections, or dissolve it

On Thursday, 4 August 2022, the Head of the Ennahda Movement and Speaker of Parliament, Rached Ghannouchi, did not rule out excluding the Movement from the upcoming legislative elections or even issuing a decision to dissolve it.

According to an interview, the Arabic France 24 channel said that it will be broadcast this evening; Ghannouchi confirmed that the Ennahda Movement has not decided to participate in the upcoming legislative elections, noting that it will wait until issuing the decree relating to the elections.

The legislative elections will be held on 17 December.

It is supposed that a new electoral law will be issued, as pledged by President Kais Saied on 25 July 2022 through a late-night speech in Avenue Habib Bourguiba to celebrate the results of the referendum on the new draft constitution.

According to what is circulated by those who are close to Saied, what is raised in the new law is the exclusion of the parties that were suspected of obtaining funds from abroad from participation in the upcoming elections.

Tunisia: General Labour Union threatens public sector strike