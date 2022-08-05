Israel guards storm Palestinian prisoners' cells

Israeli prison forces brutally stormed Raymond Prison and violently attacked nearly 100 Palestinian prisoners while allegedly searching for mobile phones, rights sources revealed yesterday.

According to the Palestinian Information Centre, in press statements, head of Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Authority Qadri Abu Bakr said that pepper spray and batons were used during the attack.

Lawyers affiliated with the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Authority are preparing to visit the prison and check on the prisoners' health conditions, he added.

Abu Bakr said that lawyers had visited hunger striker Khalil Awawda a few days ago in Ramle Prison, adding that he is in a very critical health situation. Awawda is being held in solitary confinement.

The Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Authority revealed that Palestinian prisoner Yahya Saeed Jaber died in Israel's Ofer Prison under mysterious circumstances.

