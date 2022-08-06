Ten killed, including 4 children in two Israel strikes in Gaza

At least ten people, including four children aged between 9 and 11 have been killed in Israeli air strikes in northern and southern Gaza.

Since the start of the Israeli strikes on Friday afternoon, there were the most violent Israeli attacks as they also left about 40 others wounded.

Four children were among the eight people killed in a strike in Jabalia refugee camp in the north of the Gaza Strip.

They were identified as Hazem Ali Salem, 9, Ahmad Mohammad al-Neerab, 11, Momen Mohammad al-Neerab, 5, and Khalil Jameel Shobeer, 10.

Another youth was identified as Khalil Iyad abu-Hamadah, 17.

Meanwhile, two people were killed in an airstrike that targeted a residential building in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

They have not been identified, but the Ministry of Health said that these two strikes raised the death toll since Friday to 24, including six children and an elderly woman, and the wounded to 203.

Medical sources said that several of the wounded in the two strikes are in critical conditions and the number of deaths is likely to rise.

The Israeli occupation army claimed that it did not carry out strikes in Jabalia at the time of the incident, blaming it to explosion of Palestinian projectiles.